Powell: Trump could invoke 2018 executive order to ‘impound voting machines’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 14, 2020

“Every machine, every voting machine in the country should be impounded right now,” attorney Sidney Powell said on Sunday.

President Donald Trump’s executive order on foreign interference in U.S. elections, issued in 2018, gives the president “all kinds of power … to do everything from seize assets to freeze things, demand the impoundment of the machines,” Powell told The Epoch Times.

Trump signed the order in September 2018 which says: “Not later than 45 days after the conclusion of a United States election, the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the heads of any other appropriate executive departments and agencies (agencies), shall conduct an assessment of any information indicating that a foreign government, or any person acting as an agent of or on behalf of a foreign government, has acted with the intent or purpose of interfering in that election.”

The executive order also states: “The extent to which any foreign interference that targeted election infrastructure materially affected the security or integrity of that infrastructure, the tabulation of votes, or the timely transmission of election results; and if any foreign interference involved activities targeting the infrastructure of, or pertaining to, a political organization, campaign, or candidate, the extent to which such activities materially affected the security or integrity of that infrastructure, including by unauthorized access to, disclosure or threatened disclosure of, or alteration or falsification of, information or data.”

Powell along with many other lawyers and analysts have pointed to the foreign connections tied to Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion machines were used in all states whose results are in dispute.

“Under the emergency powers, he could even appoint a special prosecutor to look into this, which is exactly what needs to happen,” Powell said, adding “there’s frankly more than enough criminal probable cause to justify that, for anybody who’s willing to address the law and the facts purely on the basis of truth and not politics, or corporate greed, or global wealth.”

If Trump’s executive order were triggered, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe could issue a report that will “blow the mind of every citizen in the country who’s willing to look at the truth and the facts,” Powell said. “Because there’s never — we’ve never witnessed anything like this in the history of this country. And it’s got to be stopped right now or there will never be a free and fair election.”

In other developments:

Nevada

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) records suggest that nearly 4,000 legal and illegal immigrants cast votes in the 2020 election, according to a sworn affidavit filed with a state court.

The Democrat-led state legislature passed a law which mandates that the DMV automatically register to vote every person who obtains a driver’s license. In Nevada, both legal and illegal non-citizens can obtain driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Jesse Kamzol, an expert engaged by the Republican Party as part of an election lawsuit, matched the 110,164 non-citizen records from the DMV, which were obtained through a subpoena by the state’s Republican Party, against Nevada’s voter file. He determined, with “high to mid-high confidence,” that 6,260 non-citizens were registered to vote and 3,987 non-citizens had voted.

Kamzol said the matches were significant enough to merit further investigation.

“One of our most basic checks in the electoral process, that this sacred right is limited to those with the privilege and responsibilities of citizenship, was subverted by the DMV,” the state’s Republican Party said in a statement.

“And where are our law enforcement officers? We found this evidence without the help of our Top Cop in Nevada. Attorney General [Aaron] Ford: why are you not investigating voter fraud? You’ve made your position very public saying that you will investigate and prosecute voter fraud.”

Electoral College

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul says he isn’t ruling out filing an objection to electoral votes during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

“We’re still looking at all the legal stuff that’s happening with the legal cases and we’ll make our decision after we’ve seen all the legal challenges,” Paul told CNN on Dec. 10.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson recently told reporters that he’s leaving the option open as well.

The joint session features both bodies of Congress meeting to count electoral votes.

Congressional rules enable a U.S. representative and senator to join together to file an objection to the electoral votes from a state during the session. Rep. Mo Brooks and Rep.-elect Barry Moore of Alabama, and Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia have said they are planning to file objections.

