Post-inaugural outrage shames Democrats’ contempt for guns, troops: Good only vs ‘deplorables’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2021

They were called on to protect the nation’s capital ahead of and during the Jan. 20 inauguration. As soon they were no longer needed in the eyes of Democrats, the National Guard was “banished” to parking garages.

“We honestly just feel betrayed,” one Guardsman told Politico. “After everything went seamlessly, we were deemed useless and banished to a corner of a parking garage.”

One unit of 5,000 officers was forced to take breaks in a garage with no Internet reception, a single electrical outlet and only two bathroom stalls, reports noted.

“Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service,” a Guardsman said.

“Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage.”

After reports circulated that the troops were moved into parking garages, Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, and Greg Abbott of Texas announced that they were bringing their National Guard troops back home.

DeSantis also slammed Democrats who demanded background checks on National Guard troops for radicalism ahead of the inauguration and called the massive effort to protect the Capitol a “half-cocked mission.”

DeSantis’ move follows a similar decision from Abbott.

“I have instructed General Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state,” Abbott tweeted late Thursday.

OAN’s Jack Posobiec tweeted on Friday: “Trump has given permission for the troops to stay at Trump Hotel DC if any of them need, per advisor”.

The militarization of Washington, D.C. for the Jan. 20 inauguration was “astonishing” because it was “unleashed at the request of Democrats,” a columnist noted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, not known to be fans of the Second Amendment, called for the massive National Guard presence.

They did “their duty — they stood strong in the face of all the MSNBC and CNN and ABC and CBS photographers who snapped away happily to capture on film what their minions back at studio base then claimed was the consequence of being conservative,” Cheryl K. Chumley wrote for The Washington Times on Jan. 22.

“The guardsmen, the guardswomen, were simply props for the Democrats. … The National Guard in D.C. was always a political strategy of the left to paint a media picture of Trump supporters as crazily violent, out-of-control and mad dog aggressive.”

Democrats “hate guns, the military and police, except when they can use guns, soldiers and police to keep out the deplorables,” Chumley wrote earlier on Jan. 20.

The so-called Joint Task Force District of Columbia “swarmed to Capitol Hill for inauguration events because Democrats feared the deplorable dastardly Trump supporters might do harm to Biden, to Biden’s base, and to Biden’s, broadly speaking, true-blue fans. Or fan. As the case may be,” Chumley wrote.

“It’s an amazing time to be an American and see this flip of a political switch the Democrats have done in just a few short days, going from ‘defund police’ and majorly cutting military budgets and condemning the arming of citizens, the legal ones anyway — going from all that to this: massive armed military and police presence in Washington, D.C.”

Democrats’ “hypocrisy knows no bounds,” Chumley added. “They hate guns, they hate the military, they hate police — but not as much as they hate conservatives.”

