Post-Durham accountability for the U.S. intelligence community amounted to a press release

by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2023

Special Counsel John Durham on Monday issued his report on “matters related to intelligence activities and investigations arising out of the 2016 presidential campaigns.”

Both CNN and supporters of former President Donald Trump promptly described it as a shocking indictment of the FBI and tantamount to the “exoneration” of the 45th president of the United States.

After seven years of high drama in which a sitting president had his administration disrupted and his reputation severely damaged with what the Durham report confirmed was a false narrative that also targeted a nuclear power, Russia, one question remained unanswered.

Is that all?

FBI statement:

“The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham examined was the reason that current FBI leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time. Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented. This report reinforces the importance of ensuring the FBI continues to do its work with the rigor, objectivity, and professionalism the American people deserve and rightly expect.”

Statement from Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton:

This is damning information. According to the Durham Report, President Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan, then-Vice President Joe Biden, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and the infamous former Director of the FBI James Comey were briefed in August 2016 about the plan by Hillary Clinton and the DNC to create a false narrative linking President Trump to Russia.

Related: John Durham: ‘Neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence community’ had ‘actual evidence’, May 15, 2023

The FBI knew the Steele dossier was a sack of lies, and yet they still pushed false allegations in the nefarious FISA warrant applications against Carter Page. They made it a point to try to crush Trump and those around him. It was a purely political, banana republic effort to change the course of a presidential election and presidency.

Many key Durham report findings were already disclosed thanks to Judicial Watch FOIA investigations and litigation.

Durham let down the American people with few and failed prosecutions. Never in American history has so much government corruption faced so little accountability. Let me be clear, the FBI and Justice Department – and their political masters in the Obama White House – are responsible for the worst government corruption in American history. President Trump is a crime victim who was targeted by a seditious conspiracy by Obama, Biden, Clinton and their Deep State allies.

Statement by conservative commentator Jack Posobiec:

Will any Democrat admit their lies about Trump and Russia destabilized the West’s relationship with Russia so badly it led to the outbreak of war? I won’t hold my breath. …

They will put you behind bars for walking into the Capitol uninvited but when you spy on the opposition campaign they call it national security and give journalists awards for supporting you.

Durham waited until 6 months after midterms to drop his report exonerating Trump. …

The national security agencies ran a soft coup against the sitting President of the United States, disrupting 3 years of his administration but promise they had nothing at all to do with Jan 6

What we know about the FBI’s anti-Trump operation is clear. Trump must be restored to office to clean up this rot. They stole his 1st term from him.

Statement from former President Donald Trump:

JACK SMITH AND THE SPECIAL PERSECUTORS OFFICE ARE PLAYING THE SAME GAMES WITH ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND FAKE PROSECUTIONS AS JAMES COMEY, ONLY FAR MORE OBVIOUS. THE DOJ MUST END THIS CHARADE RIGHT NOW, AND THAT GOES TO THEIR USE OF D.A.’s & A.G’s IN ATLANTA & NEW YORK. MAGA!!!

THEY ARE SCUM, LIKE COCKROACHES ALL OVER WASHINGTON, D.C. Congratulations to John Durham on a Report that is being praised for its quality, importance, and professionalism, by friend and foe alike!

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish