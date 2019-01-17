Pompeo in Riyadh: U.S. goal is to help Iranian people gain ‘control of their capital’

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Geostrategy-Direct

As Iran spends billions on foreign military interventions and terrorist operations, the Trump administration looks to empower the Islamic Republic’s citizens to “get control of their capital,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Speaking to reporters in Riyadh on Jan. 14, Pompeo said “you have Iranian-backed forces in Syria, you have them in Lebanon, you have them in Yemen. It’s a five-capital strategy, right? This is the history of Iran’s efforts: five capitals. And our effort is to make sure that the Iranian people get control of their capital and that it becomes a nation that is normal and isn’t conducting terror campaigns that are unrivaled anyplace else in the world.”

Pompeo made the comments after meeting with Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

“We had a chance to have a wide series of conversations about how it is – America’s continued effort on the economic and financial front – to attempt to convince the Iranian people that America is serious about empowering them and creating opportunities for the Iranian people. We talked about each of those things today,” Pompeo said.

While the Trump administration has avoided talking about regime change, it has been outspoken in its support by the Iranian people to end Teheran’s expansionist policies particularly in Syria and Yemen. The administration also has stated that it would consider supporting opposition forces.

The U.S. national plan includes reminding the Iranian public of the fact that its government’s financing of trouble abroad thwarts efforts by ordinary citizens to experience better economic conditions.

The Saudi leaders are said to be fully supportive of the U.S.’s efforts to rein in Iran’s regional meddling.

