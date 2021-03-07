Pompeo advisor: CCP made viruses a top priority after 2003 Sars pandemic

FPI / March 7, 2021

A China policy advisor to former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), following the 2003 Sars pandemic, made researching viruses a national obsession

Yu Maochun told VOA in a March 1 interview that “the whole country mobilized” to study the Sars virus in 2003.”

The result of that mobilization, Yu said, was more than 250 laboratories, of which 40 percent are biochemical labs.

“They are the top priority. There are dozens of biological research institutes that study viruses all over the country. However, like the Great Leap Forward in the 1950s, it ignored the human price to be paid,” Yu, a former Geostrategy-Direct contributing editor said.

Pompeo and Yu recently published a commentary in the Wall Street Journal, “China’s Negligence Costs the World: Beijing Obsessed with Viruses, but Doesn’t Care about Biosecurity.”

The Wall Street Journal article said Chinese scientists have discovered nearly 2,000 new viruses in a little over 10 years.

The article points out many specific examples to illustrate that the coronavirus pandemic is not unrelated to China’s great leap forward to set off a biological virus research movement and ignore internationally accepted biosecurity measures.

Yu told VOA that the covid pandemic “reflects the nature of the Chinese communist regime. The CCP emphasizes two fundamental points. The first is the great glory and correctness of the Communist Party, and the second is the superiority of the socialist system.

“The CCP’s decades of history have basically revolved around tossing China and the people through various practices and movements to prove the correctness of these two theories. Whether it is the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution, the reform and opening up, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, they are all to prove these two truths that they believe are unbreakable.”

Yu told VOA that, because so many viruses are being studied “in such a country with very poor biosafety management, it is inevitable that” an “accident will cause huge losses to people’s lives and property.”

