Poll: Young people vocal about climate change, but won’t spend own money to fix it

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2024

The woke social justice warriors who pull the strings at the Biden White House have made it their mission to dismantle the fossil fuel industry while convincing young Americans to believe there is a climate emergency that must be immediately addressed.

So, how are those youths responding?

A new poll “shows young people are unwilling to make even the slightest financial sacrifice, not even the cost of one avocado and toast sandwich per month, for ‘green’ causes, and perhaps this underscores that the youth are merely serial virtue signalers,” Zero Hedge noted on March 5.

The survey, commissioned by CRC Research for the 85 Fund, reveals that just 45 percent of respondents aged 18-34 would be willing to give $10 (or less) monthly to combat climate change while 20 percent said they would give nothing, the Daily Mail reported.

There were similar results among respondents aged 25-34.

The poll is “an indication the Biden Administration’s propaganda campaign to push climate anxiety amongst the youngest generations is failing. If the administration continues pushing such a radical agenda – they risk falling out of touch with average working-class folks,” Zero Hedge noted.

“Despite claims they are leading the charge on climate change, it turns out young people are actually just sheep in wolves clothing. They demand ‘climate action,’ but demand someone else pay for it,” said Steve Milloy, a lawyer who served under the Trump administration.

Milloy continued: “They disguise their rank hypocrisy by posturing as ‘climate activists.’ Their refusal to put their money where their mouths are just underscores how unserious they are as citizens and voters.”

When combining all ages, 42 percent of respondents in the poll said they would pay nothing to fight climate change, while 18 percent said they would spend up to $10 per month.

But only seven percent of the 1,600 total respondents in the online survey would be willing to commit more than $100 a month to combat climate change.

“With 60% of Americans unwilling to spend more than $0 to $10 per month to reduce the impact of climate change, these results should serve as a wake-up call,” CEO of American Energy Institute Jason Isaac said in a statement to DailyMail.com. “The American people are sending a clear message: they don’t want to foot the bill for Biden’s kooky and costly climate policies.”

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists