Poll slaps CNN: Voters see overwhelming anti-Trump media bias

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2018

A new poll found that, by a 5-to-1 margin, American voters say the media is unfair and biased against President Donald Trump and back actions taken after his live dust-up with CNN’s Jim Acosta.

The McLaughlin & Associates survey found 48 percent believe the media is biased against Trump while only 9 percent say the media is biased in the president’s favor.

The new poll follows a YouGov survey which found 59 percent of respondents believe it was appropriate for Trump to suspend the credentials of CNN personality Jim Acosta.

Pollster John McLaughlin told the Washington Exmainer that “it’s pretty clear that in general the media is seen as partisan and inherently divisive.”

The American people “have figured out that all too often what is supposed to be news, is just simply liberal opinion masquerading as so called journalism,” McLaughlin said. “President Trump continues to expose the bias in the media on a daily basis.”

McLaughlin added, “Earlier in the year we found 77 percent can’t believe everything in the media. Only 14 percent did. So the partisan division has really hurt the media’s credibility and they may not recover from it without a major change in tone and substance.”

The McLaughlin & Associates survey also polled voters on the media criticism of Trump’s visit to the synagogue in Pittsburgh to mourn shooting victims.

Some 62 percent said the trip was “appropriate” while 44 percent said the media criticism was “disrespectful” and 30 percent said it was “respectful.”

