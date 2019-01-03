Poll of veterans back Trump on military decisions

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Countdown: Top stories of 2018

by WorldTribune Staff, January 3, 2019

An overwhelming majority of U.S. military veterans interviewed for a new poll support President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Iraq and most also back the president’s decision to deploy troops to the border with Mexico.

Over 80 percent of respondents agreed that it was time to end the American military intervention in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“Seventeen years after the U.S.-led military invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, more than 80 percent… of service members and veterans surveyed agreed with the statement that the occupations have ‘been going on too long,’ ” according to a joint poll of 1,000 active duty troops and military veterans conducted by the Smithsonian and Stars and Stripes.

“On the home front, 65 percent of respondents backed the move by President Trump to deploy armed forces at the U.S. border with Mexico,” the poll found. “At the same time, the great majority appeared to take a dim view of the administration’s proposal to deport non-citizen service members or their families.”

The U.S. has deployed 2,800 troops to the border in Texas, 1,500 to Arizona and 1,300 to California, according to U.S. Northern Command.

The troop deployment to the southern border was scheduled to end in December, but Trump has extended it to the end of January.

The poll’s findings were released less than two weeks after the Trump administration ordered the withdrawal of 7,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan, about half the number of American forces in the country.

The Pentagon said progress is being made to end the 17-year conflict in Afghanistan.

“The reinforcement and realignment of U.S. and coalition forces and authorities under the South Asia Strategy have significantly increased pressure on the Taliban,” defense officials wrote in a report submitted to Congress late last month.

