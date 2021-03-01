Poll: Mitch McConnell less popular than even Schumer, Pelosi, AOC

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 1, 2021

Having the lowest approval rating in Congress might be a badge of honor for fellow Swamp creatures, but for most Americans it is not a preferred designation.

That distinction belongs to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Kentucky Republican and long-time Swamp inhabitant has a favorability rating of just 29 percent, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports poll.

That rating puts McConnell below House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and even New York socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The poll’s respondents gave Schumer a 33 percent favorability rating, Ocasio-Cortez 34 percent, and Pelosi 37 percent.

“And while neither won the latest popularity contest, voters said that they wish House Democrats would be more like Pelosi than Ocasio-Cortez,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

Rasmussen asked 1,000 likely voters, “Should Democrats in Congress be more like Nancy Pelosi or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?” Only younger voters chose AOC over Pelosi. Even liberals stuck with Pelosi.

Among all the voters polled, Pelosi was the pick, 31 percent to 22 percent, while 46 percent were not sure. Among Democrats, it was Pelosi, hands down, 44 percent to 30 percent.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was the fifth member of Congress included in the poll. The California Republican came out smelling like whatever smells like roses in the Swamp as he garnered a 43 percent favorability rating. Just 35 percent had an unfavorable view.

But Rasmussen noted that McCarthy is also not as well known as the others in the poll, and maybe that worked in his favor. More than one-in-five checked “not sure” when asked their impression of him, the highest of the five in the survey.

