Poll: Majority, including 30 percent of Democrats, believe Team Biden cheated to take power

by WorldTribune Staff, April 13, 2021

A majority of respondents in a new poll said it is “likely” cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The Rasmussen Reports poll found that 51 percent thought Joe Biden’s path to the White House was paved by fraud.

That included 74 percent of Republicans and 30 percent of Democrats.

Some 47 percent said it is likely Democrats stole or destroyed ballots for former President Donald Trump. That included 75 percent of Republicans and 30 percent of Democrats. An even 50 percent said that it is unlikely ballots were destroyed.

The survey also found that most favor voter identification.

By more than a two-to-one margin, the respondents reject claims that voter ID laws are discriminatory.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that just 29 percent of likely U.S. voters say laws requiring photo identification at the polls discriminate against some voters while 62 percent say voter ID laws don’t discriminate.

Majorities of all racial groups – 59 percent of whites, 56 percent of blacks, and 63 percent of other minority voters – say it is more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections than to make it easier to vote.

Likewise, majorities of all racial groups – 64 percent of whites, 59 percent of blacks, and 58 percent of other minority voters – reject the claim that voter ID laws discriminate against some voters.

Rasmussen said: “Asked which is more important, making it easier for everybody to vote, or making sure there is no cheating in elections, 60 percent of likely voters say it’s more important to prevent cheating, while 37 percent said it’s more important to make it easier to vote.

“Only 22 percent of voters say it is currently too hard to vote, while 34 percent said it’s too easy to vote, and 41 percent say the level of difficulty in voting is about right.”

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on April 11-12.

