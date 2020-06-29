Poll finds 1 in 5 Democrats think Biden has dementia

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2020

A new Rasmussen Reports poll found that 20 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of Republicans believe Joe Biden has dementia.

Overall, 38 percent believe the 77-year-old Biden has dementia, likely driven by his misstatements during speeches and Zoom events, Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

During one such event last week, Biden said: “People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do. Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID.”

Seniors are the age group most likely to think Biden is suffering from dementia, said the Rasmussen analysis.

The survey found that voters want the Democrat candidate to address the concerns over his mental acuity.

“Sixty-one percent of all voters believe it is important for Biden to address the dementia issue publicly, with 41 percent who say it is ‘Very Important,’ ” said Rasmussen.

The report followed a Zogby poll that found 55 percent believe that the Democrat presidential nomiee is in the early stages of dementia. “Right now voters have questions concerning Biden’s mental health and stamina,” said the Zogby analysis.

Biden’s gaffes are being collected by the GOP, which has created the hashtag #BarelyThereBiden on Twitter.

