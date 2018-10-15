Poca-maybe: Sen. Elizabeth Warren documents that she is like average European Americans

by WorldTribune Staff, October 15, 2018

The results of a DNA test show that Sen. Elizabeth Warren has somewhere between .09 and 3 percent Native American ancestry.

According to a New York Times article cited by the Republican National Committee’s Michael Ahrens, the average European-American has 0.18 percent Native American DNA.

The Boston Globe issued a correction on Oct. 15 after inaccurately calculating the percentage of Native American ancestry in the Massachusetts Democrat’s DNA.

The Globe originally claimed the test put Warren at somewhere between 1/32 and 1/512 Native American.

The correction noted that the upper bound of Warren’s Native American ancestry is actually 1/1,024.

Warren, who President Donald Trump often refers to as “Pocahontas,” has claimed that she is at least part Cherokee. The DNA test provided “strong evidence” that Warren has a Native American ancestor dating back six to 10 generations.

The Cherokee tribe does not accept DNA tests as proof of ancestry.

In 1996, the Harvard Crimson referred to Warren as a Native American, and in 1997, a Fordham Law Review article described her as Harvard Law’s “first woman of color.”

She stopped listing herself as such when she gained tenure at Harvard, the Daily Caller reported.

When asked about the DNA test, Trump on Oct. 15 said “Who cares?” and that he hopes Warren runs for president in 2020 as “she’d be very easy” to beat.

Reports have said that Trump had in July challenged Warren to take a DNA test and offered to donate $1 million to her favorite charity.

“I didn’t say that, you better read that again,” the president said about the million dollar challenge.

“I hope that she is running. I do not think she’ll be difficult at all,” Trump said. “She’ll destroy the country. She’ll make the country into Venezuela. With that being said, I don’t want to say bad things about her because I hope she would be one of the people that would get through the process. It’s going to be a long process for the Democrats.”

