Comment: Please, no more ‘we’re all in this together’ commercials

by WorldTribune Staff, May 19, 2020

They’re everywhere. Commercials telling you that “We’re all in this together” or touting the “new normal” or “in these trying times.”

Wealthy celebrities who can order anything to be delivered to them at any time to their massive mansions where they have plenty of space to roam telling you to “Stay home.”

RedState columnist Kira Davis on May 18 noted: “I am sick … of coronavirus commercials. I in no way feel comforted by them, moved by them and I’m certainly not entertained by them. At the very least they make me want to change the channel. At worst they make me want to actively boycott the products.

“I don’t want to see one more damn coronavirus commercial!”

Davis continued: “No more ‘We’re all in this together’ … we are decidedly not. From celebrities doing Tik Toks from their palatial estates to Nancy Pelosi’s subzero freezer filled to the brim with expensive ice cream it has become increasingly clear that we are indeed not all in this together. Some of us are crammed into stale apartments. Some of us are isolated with our abusers or family addicts. Some of us are losing the businesses we worked our whole lives to build. Others are in mansions, still getting paid, still traveling, still going to parties, still going to private gym appointments. None of us are together, though. That’s kind of the whole point.”

As for the “new normal”:

“No, we will not be making adjustments to the ‘new normal,’ Davis wrote. “The normal normal was working just fine for us and has for decades. The Spanish Flu outbreaks of 1918 and 1919 caused record deaths in the tens of millions. They were devastating and people had to suffer through a prolonged period of lifestyle adjustments but we still have parades. We still have concerts and sports events and parties. We didn’t need the ‘new normal’ to save us. We learned and went on with society. We did not build a ‘new normal’ that criminalized our neighbors, forced us to treat each other as suspicious incubators of death and completely restructured businesses and recreational facilities to physically prevent human contact of any kind. We did not build a ‘new normal’ that forced us to treat our fellow citizens as enemies just for walking around and breathing. Shove the ‘new normal’ up your mask. We’re having none of it. Stay home if you don’t want to be normal.”

“I don’t want to attend one more ‘drive by’ birthday party,” Davis added. “No more. They are no longer clever and now just an annoying symbol of how stupid all of this is. They are no longer a form of ingenuity. They are a sign of acquiescence to the complete illogic of this shutdown.”

Davis continued: “I don’t want to hear one more word about ‘phases’ or ‘stages’ and we need to burn the term ‘social distancing’ for all eternity. In fact, I don’t even think we should be doing mass testing anymore. We were living with this thing just fine until the whole world freaked out. It came and went in California without anyone knowing it or noting it. Tests should be for the sick, otherwise kindly screw off.”

Davis concluded: “From here on out the health risks I take should be my own and not my government’s. We gave them their ’30 days to slow the spread’ and a hell of a lot more. Now it’s time for them to start giving back. We’re done commiserating.”

