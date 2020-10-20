‘Playing God’: New video exposes Google as DOJ files suit after months of apparent election interference

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2020

In a Project Veritas video released on Monday, a Google program manager confirms that the tech giant is interfering in the 2020 election by manipulating search results to favor Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice on Tuesday announced that it has filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google.

In the video, Google Cloud Technical Program Manager Ritesh Lakhar said that Google is intentionally skewing the algorithm to produce negative search results for President Donald Trump while showing Democrat candidate Joe Biden in a positive light.

Lakhar said that the content was “skewed by the owners and drivers of the algorithm.”

“Like so, if I say, ‘Hey Google, here’s another two billion dollars, feed this data set of whenever Joe Biden is searched, you’ll get these results.’ ”

Lakhar said “If Trump wins, there will be riots. And if the Left wins, they will be ecstatic.”

In describing the intention of those who built the algorithm that filters search results along partisan lines, Lakhar said:

“So, I’m like, you’re like playing selective God. Like, if it was fraud it doesn’t matter, but for Trump or Melania Trump, it matters. And on the other side, Trump says something, misinformation, you’re gonna delete that because it’s illegal under whatever pretext. And if a Democratic leader says that, then you’re gonna leave it like that. So I’m like, okay, you’re not following one way or the other. You are just plain and simple trying to play God.”

Lakhar explained what it was like at Google after Trump won the presidency in 2016. “When Trump won the first time, people were crying in the corridors of Google. There were protests, there were marches. There were like I guess, group therapy sessions for employees, organized by HR.”

As for the DOJ’s lawsuit, it is the first anti-trust suit brought against Google by the U.S. federal government.

The case is being brought under Section 2 of the Sherman Act, and claims that Google’s dominance in these markets is an unlawful monopoly for “general search services, search advertising, and general search text advertising.”

States that have come aboard as plaintiffs in the anti-trust case include Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, and Texas.

