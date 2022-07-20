Place where Biden fell off bike was hit on Google maps — welcome to Brandon Falls

by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2022

The location in Delaware where Joe Biden fell off his bicycle was enshrined, briefly, on Google maps on Tuesday.

Welcome to Brandon Falls.

The Biden bike tumble was added as a landmark on Google Maps before the censorship brigade found and deleted it.

Google Maps Shows New Historical Landmark: Brandon Falls “Is this a good place for falling off your bike while shaking hands with your sycophants?” “There’s no where better!” People are ruthless. I LOVE it 😂 How long until Google removes it? I’m surprised it’s still up. pic.twitter.com/nmQoo6qP7E — JARZA (@Tarzan_Tabletti) July 18, 2022

Before it was taken down, what was dubbed the new coastal “tourist attraction,” which featured its own bike shop, had roughly a 4.9 out of 5-point rating.





