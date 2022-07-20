Place where Biden fell off bike was hit on Google maps — welcome to Brandon Falls

by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2022

The location in Delaware where Joe Biden fell off his bicycle was enshrined, briefly, on Google maps on Tuesday.

Welcome to Brandon Falls.

The Biden bike tumble was added as a landmark on Google Maps before the censorship brigade found and deleted it.

Before it was taken down, what was dubbed the new coastal “tourist attraction,” which featured its own bike shop, had roughly a 4.9 out of 5-point rating.


Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish

  , , ,

Place where Biden fell off bike was hit on Google maps — welcome to Brandon Falls added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

You must be logged in to post a comment Login