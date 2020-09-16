PLA biowar general: China began producing vaccine 1 month after announcing virus

FPI / September 16, 2020

Geostrategy-Direct.com

China reportedly began producing a vaccine for coronavirus just over a month after Beijing first announced the existence of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Maj. Gen. Chen Wei, in charge of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA’s) biological warfare defenses, said in a video that went viral in China earlier this month that a vaccine had been in production since Feb. 26.

“Such a vaccine could not have been produced so quickly after the initial virus outbreak without extensive human testing — unless the Chinese military was familiar with the virus prior to its official outbreak date of mid-December,” security correspondent Bill Gertz noted on Sept. 9.

Chen, who took over the Wuhan Institute of Virology in January to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, stated in a video broadcast by state-run CCTV and posted online last week that “our first vaccine for the novel coronavirus went into serial production on Feb. 26,” according to the Washington Times report.

Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping recently gave a medal to Gen. Chen and several other Chinese medical officials for what state media said was “their outstanding contribution during the outbreak.”

A senior Trump administration official told reporters that the rest of the world is catching up to what U.S. officials say is Chinese deception about the origin of the virus.

More . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

FPI, Free Press International