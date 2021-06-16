Pink Floyd’s Waters rejects Facebook’s bid to ‘become more powerful’ with ‘Another Brick in the Wall Part 2’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 16, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg is a “little prick” who became “one of the most powerful idiots in the world,” Pink Floyd founding band member Roger Waters said in rejecting Facebook’s attempt to buy a Pink Floyd song for an Instagram ad.

Waters said Facebook had offered “a huge, huge amount of money” to use Pink Floyd’s 1979 classic “Another Brick in the Wall Part 2” in an Instagram ad, but Waters wasn’t having it. (Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012.)

“And the answer is, ‘F–k you. No f—-n’ way,’ ” Waters said. “I only mention that, because this is an insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything … I will not be a party to this bullshit, Zuckerberg.”

Waters said that Zuckerberg’s goals openly conflict with the message of the song.

During an appearance at an event supporting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Waters said he received the request for the song via a letter allegedly from the Facebook CEO and founder.

“We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and so necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is,” the musician read from the letter in front of some press members.

“And yet they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than it already is so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out into the general public so the general public can go, ‘What? No. No More,’ ” he said.

Waters also got in a shot at FaceMash, the hot-or-not-style-rating site Zuckerberg started at Harvard that eventually evolved into Facebook.

“How did this little prick who started off by saying, ‘She’s pretty, we’ll give her a 4 out of 5, she’s ugly, we’ll give her a 1,’ how the … did he get any power?” the musician said. “And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world.”

