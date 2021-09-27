Pfizer CEO projects annual ‘revaccination’; Big Pharma set to cash in on booster shots

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2021

The business model for Covid-19 going forward will be adjusted for an “annual revaccination,” the CEO of Pfizer said on Sunday.

“The most likely scenario for me, it is because the virus has spread all over the world, that we will continue seeing new variants that are coming out, and also we will have vaccines that will last at least a year. I think the most likely scenario is annual revaccinations, but we need to wait and see the data,” Albert Bourla told ABC News.

And because he believes Covid variants will continue to emerge, Bourla said “I don’t think that this means that we should be able to live our lives without having vaccinations basically, but that again remains to be seen.”

Observers were not surprised by Bourla’s comments given a new report by The Associated Press which notes that Big Pharma is set to rake in billions in profits from coronavirus booster shots.

“Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing Covid-19 booster shots to shore up Americans’ protection against the virus,” reported the AP. “How much the manufacturers stand to gain depends on how big the rollout proves to be.”

Related: Unexpected and heartbreaking: Thousands flood ABC affiliate’s Facebook page with vaccination horror stories, September 13, 2021

Even though the FDA has only approved the Pfizer booster shot for Americans 65 and older and others at high-risk from the virus, analysts believe the booster shots are likely to soon be made available for all Americans.

“With that comes big profits, especially when factoring in that companies will not have the same massive overhead costs of research and development as the initial shots,” Breitbart’s Paul Bois noted on Sept. 26.

The average forecast among Wall Street analysts for Moderna’s 2022 revenue has jumped 35 percent since Joe Biden laid out his booster plan last month, the AP reported.

“The opportunity quite frankly is reflective of the billions of people around the world who would need a vaccination and a boost,” Jefferies analyst Michael Yee told the AP.

Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen told the Associated Press that Pfizer and BioNTech could bring in $26 billion in 2022 via booster shots, while Moderna could profit $13 billion next year “from all Covid-19 vaccine sales if boosters are broadly authorized.”

“Potential vaccine profits are harder to estimate for Pfizer, but company executives have said they expect their pre-tax adjusted profit margin from the vaccine to be in the ‘high 20s’ as a percentage of revenue,” noted the AP. “That would translate to a profit of around $7 billion next year just from boosters, based on Andersen’s sales prediction.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief