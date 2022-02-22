Pentagon weighs request for support as U.S. ‘People’s Convoy’ to start rolling on Feb. 23

by WorldTribune Staff, February 22, 2022

Multiple trucker freedom convoys are set to start their treks to Washington, D.C. in the coming days.

“The People’s Convoy” released a statement on Sunday saying it will depart from California for the nation’s capital at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The statement said: “The message of The People’s Convoy is simple. The last 23 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been a rough road for all Americans to travel: spiritually, emotionally, physically, and – not least – financially. With the advent of the vaccine and workable therapeutic agents, along with the hard work of so many sectors that contributed to declining COVID-19 cases and severity of illness, it is now time to re-open the country. The average American worker needs to be able to end-run the economic hardships of the last two years, and get back to the business of making bread – so they can pay their rents and mortgages and help jumpstart this economy. To that end, it’s time for elected officials to work with the blue collar and white-collar workers of America and restore accountability and liberty – by lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency – as COVID is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner.”

Joe Biden has extended the state of emergency even as several Democrat leaders are dialing back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave wanes.

The People’s Convoy plans to arrive in the D.C. Beltway area by March 5. The convoy reported over $214,000 in donations as of Feb. 21.

Organizers say that they have 1,000 truckers ready to participate “right out the gate,” but believe it will likely grow as the convoy moves from California to D.C.

Bob Bolus, the organizer of another of the trucker convoys, told The Epoch Times that the convoy he plans on leading will travel on the Capitol Beltway and not venture into downtown Washington due to concerns over how they’d be treated by law enforcement and the judicial system. Bolus said the convoy would “shut it down,” referring to the Beltway, which encircles Washington and runs through Maryland and Virginia.

The Pentagon on Tuesday said that National Guard troops may be deployed to help deal with trucker convoys expected to arrive as soon as Feb. 23.

“The Department is analyzing a request for assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency,” John Kirby, the Department of Defense’s spokesman, said in a statement.

“Those agencies have asked for National Guard personnel to provide support at traffic control points in and around the District to help the USCP and DC government address potential challenges stemming from possible disruptions at key traffic arteries. No decisions have been made yet to approve these requests,” Kirby added.

