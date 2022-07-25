Pennsylvania school wouldn’t allow clothing with American flag but ‘encouraged boys to wear dresses’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 25, 2022

Fed up parents pulled their children out of a Pennsylvania school which prohibited students from wearing clothing featuring the American flag while “encouraging boys to wear dresses” during Gay Pride Month celebrations.

“The last thing I wanted to do was to transfer my son for his 8th-grade year, but enough is enough,” parent Jim Jacobs told the Delaware Valley Journal about his decision to transfer his son out of Stetson Middle School in West Chester.

During Gay Pride Month, Jacobs said the school reportedly stopped students from wearing patriotic and pro-police clothing.

“…A gay student opposed the American flags being worn, so Mrs. Heather Selgrath, the 8th-grade counselor, told students who were wearing American flags and Blue Lives Matter flags (my son) that they had to take them off and put them away in their lockers,” Jacobs said. “It’s selective enforcement of the dress code. It’s ridiculous.”

Jacobs added: “My son told me that the same teacher who wears high heels would wave the gay pride flag and march it through the cafeteria at lunch and that this was completely accepted and encouraged. How are these not clear-cut examples of indoctrination and the promotion of a specific social agenda?”

Jacobs said his brother also decided to transfer his children out of the West Chester Area School District into private Catholic schools due to concerns over cultural indoctrination.

As the school was celebrating Gay Pride Month in June, Jacobs said his son was disciplined for wearing Uggs that school administrators said were slippers, despite the fact that the student wore the Uggs before without a problem.

“So my son gets disciplined for wearing Uggs (which are said to not adhere to the dress code), but boys are encouraged to wear dresses and male teachers can teach in stilettoes! Really?” Jacobs said. “I called Assistant Principal (James) DeWitt to ask if that was true. He verified it and told me that ‘boys dressing as girls and a male teacher wearing high heels is perfectly acceptable and not in violation of the dress code.’ ”

Jacobs also noted that, in writing a book report for school this past semester, his 12-year-old niece was only allowed to do a story on a black or transgender person.

“This is unbelievable, crazy stuff,” Jacobs said about the school’s focus on LGBT+ topics. “It’s not enough to be gay. You have to be flamboyantly gay.”

“At Stetson, there is no freedom of speech but freedom of ‘woke’ speech. The tolerance promoted by Diversity/Equity/Inclusion is not practiced towards those who have disagreements with or dare to question the ‘woke’ agenda,” Jacobs said.

