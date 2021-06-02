Pennsylvania next? Legislators are in Arizona observing audit

by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2021

Pennsylvania sent a delegation of legislators to Phoenix on Wednesday for a behind-the-scenes tour of the ongoing audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election ballots.

The AZ Audit War Room tweeted: “The Pennsylvania Legislative Delegation is currently meeting with Members of the Arizona Legislature to discuss election integrity in the United States.”

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano said in a June 2 press release that a “delegation of State Senators from Arizona requested the appearance of Senator Doug Mastriano, Senator Cris Dush, and Representative Rob Kauffman to visit with Arizona Legislators and tour the Maricopa Election Forensic Election Audit.”

Mastriano noted that “the AZ Forensic Election Audit is the most comprehensive election audit in the history of United States. The audit includes four main stages: Registration and votes cast audit; Vote count and tally audit; Election voting systems audit; Reported results audit.”

“Transparency is a must in our republic,” Mastriano said. “Every citizen should be confident that their vote counts.”

Mastriano added that no taxpayer dollars were being used for the legislators’ trip to Arizona.

The Arizona audit team said last week it had surpassed counting 50 percent of the 2.1 million Maricopa ballots.

Audit director Ken Bennett told Gateway Pundit on Tuesday that no findings from the audit will be released “while we’re doing it. Everything will be part of the final report.”

Meanwhile, in an interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room on Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani said: “They defrauded to the extent they needed to do. Somebody asked me, ‘When are they going to stop the counting in Pennsylvania?’ I said, ‘When Biden wins.’ That’s when they’ll stop the count. They’re going to produce enough ballots until Biden wins. I knew what was going on when it was going on. I had a feeling the night they called off the count that that’s what they were doing. Look, I know crooks. I spent my life looking at how crooks act. And I knew they were going to do something on the day of the election.”

Bannon said: “Everybody take a deep breath. Put your shoulder to the wheel like the patriots in Arizona. And we got this. Because Rachel Maddow can’t stop this. The New York Times can’t stop this. CNN can’t stop this. Inexorably, when patriots put their shoulder to the wheel, good things happen.”

