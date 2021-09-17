Pennsylvania moves toward Arizona-style forensic audit; Trump endorses DePerno in Michigan

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2021

A forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Pennsylvania is closer to reality after Republicans in the state Senate voted on Wednesday to authorize subpoenas for personal information on every voter in the state.

The state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee voted to authorize 17 subpoenas seeking information from Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration that includes how each voter cast a ballot and when those voters last cast a ballot.

Committee Chairman Cris Dush said the review was necessary because of questions over whether improper votes had been cast in the November 2020 election.

State Senate President pro tem Jake Corman said in an interview last month the Senate would begin the process of a forensic audit. He said he had spoken to top Arizona Republicans who initiated the audit of more than 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County.

Republicans have said, including at Thursday’s hearing, that their constituents are concerned about election integrity generally and the 2020 election in particular.

Joe Biden reportedly won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes by about 80,000 votes.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has endorses lawyer Michael DePerno in the election for Michigan attorney general. DePerno has been instrumental in spotlighting 2020 election irregularities in the state.

Trump said in a statement: “Super Lawyer Matthew DePerno is running for Attorney General in the Great State of Michigan. He has defended the Constitution for 20 years, and has been on the front lines pursuing fair and accurate elections, as he relentlessly fights to reveal the truth about the Nov. 3rd Presidential Election Scam.

“Dana Nessel, the Radical Left, and the RINOs are targeting Matt because he gets results and has exposed so much Voter Fraud in Antrim County, and many more places, in the 2020 Election. He will never give up, and that’s why they absolutely cannot stand him!

“Matt will properly enforce the laws for everyone — unlike what the out-of-control Radical Left Prosecutors are doing now. He will always defend our under siege Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will restore Law and Order in the face of rampant and record-setting crime in Michigan. Matt DePerno has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will never let you down!”

DePerno said in response: “I am honored and humbled to have President Donald J. Trump’s endorsement for Michigan’s next Attorney General.”

