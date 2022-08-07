Pelosi’s husband flashed Highway Patrol membership card during his DUI traffic stop

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 7, 2022

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, showed the police officers who had initiated a traffic stop that would result in a DUI charge his membership card in the California Highway Patrol Foundation, a report said.

Pelosi was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08% blood alcohol level or higher.

The California Highway Patrol 11-99 (CHP 11-99) Foundation says that any member who brings its name or property into law enforcement contact is in violation of the group’s terms and conditions agreement. The foundation noted the part of its policy which states that attempting to use membership in exchange for ‘preferential treatment’ in any contact with police will result in immediate termination, Fox News reported

“We will await the outcome of this trial and will evaluate Mr. Pelosi’s membership status once we have all of the facts,” California Highway Patrol Foundation spokesperson Laura Reed told Fox News. “If it is proven he violated our terms and conditions, we will revoke his membership and we would request that all membership items be returned as they are property of the 11-99 Foundation.”

“Once we receive those items, we would issue a refund of any contribution he’s made to the Foundation,” Reed said. “These cards are used to identify our members at various public and private events and to show pride in membership and support of the CHP.”

The district attorney in the jurisdiction where Paul Pelosi was stopped has refused to release the police body cam showing his arrest.

Pelosi’s 2021 Porsche and the other driver’s 2014 Jeep sustained “major collision damage” in a crash around 10:17 p.m. on May 28, and responding officers found Pelosi in his driver’s seat in his damaged car near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road.

A lawyer for Paul Pelosi appeared on his behalf in a Napa County court for his arraignment on DUI charges and entered a plea of not guilty to both of the counts he is charged with.

The 82-year-old Paul Pelosi will remain free on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Aug. 23.

If convicted, Pelosi could face up to five years of probation, a minimum of five days in jail and be ordered to install an ignition interlock device in his car, according to District Attorney Allison Haley’s office. Other punishments could include fines and fees and a court-ordered “drinking driver class.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish