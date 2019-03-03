Pelosi to Trump: ‘Do the country a favor, don’t run’ in 2020

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2019

In a cover piece for Rolling Stone titled “Women Shaping the Future”, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and three of her Democratic colleagues shared what they would say to President Donald Trump if they had an opportunity.

Pelosi’s response: “Mr. President, do the country a favor – don’t run.”

Pelosi, age 78, appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine along with Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Jahana Hayes of Connecticut.

Trump’s 2020 campaign national press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, responding to Pelosi’s comment, said on Fox News that “There’s zero chance of that happening. I can tell you the president is excited for this campaign. He’s geared up. He’s ready.”

McEnany said Pelosi’s message is “pathetic” and that she “should spend less time paling around with a socialist and a congresswoman with anti-Semitic remarks and spend more time focusing on working with the president.”

Asked by Rolling Stone what they would say to the president if given a chance, Omar said that Trump has an “opportunity” to lead, Hayes actually called Trump “my president,” while Ocasio-Cortez offered nothing but snark.

Omar: “The people of the United States are looking for a leader that unites, and you have an opportunity to step up into that leadership position.”

Hayes: “If I were talking to President Trump, I would remind him that you are my president as well, and I recognize the weight of the office, so it’s not about a person, it’s not about a position, it’s about the office of the president and the responsibility that goes along with that office.”

Ocasio-Cortez: “If I had to say something to Trump, I probably wouldn’t say anything because I don’t think that it’s worth the extra attention.”

