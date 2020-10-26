Pelosi says House already won for 2020 and she’s now prepping for 2022

by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2020

Democrats already have a majority in the bag for 2020 and are now focusing on the 2022 midterms, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

“This year, I’m trying to win it two years in advance — by being so substantial in this election that as soon as we start into the next year, people will see our strength,” Pelosi told The Associated Press in an interview.

Republicans need to gain some 20 seats to take control of the House, but Pelosi is so confident that won’t happen she is already gunning for 2022.

Pelosi cites “experts” as saying Democrats will pick up between five and 15 House seats on Nov. 3.

“Our goal originally was to hold the House,” she said. “Everything we get after that will just be a further enhancement.”

Pelosi and Democrats are confident Americans will overlook their politicization of the coronavirus crisis. Pelosi and House Democrats have long held up assistance to Americans who are struggling to get by amid lockdown orders imposed by politicians.

Pelosi added the she “definitely” will run for speaker again. The 79-year-old California Democrat has been in the House for more than 30 years.

The party’s socialist wing, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, may have something to say about Pelosi’s speakership.

Ocasio-Cortez told CNN that she plans to support the “most progressive” candidate for House speaker.

“If Speaker Pelosi is that most progressive candidate, then I will be supporting her,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

