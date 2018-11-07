Pelosi: ‘San Francisco values, that’s what we’re all about’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 7, 2018

Before getting a post-election endorsement (unwelcome?) from President Donald Trump, House House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Nov. 6 showed her true colors.

The California Democrat and likely next Speaker of the House, “proudly embraced the Republican attack language that Democrats are the party of ‘San Francisco values,’ ” Joe Schaeffer wrote for LibertyNation.com.

Pelosi said, “When they say San Francisco liberal, as if to make it sound like it’s something negative …. San Francisco values, that’s what we’re about.”

These “San Francisco values” Pelosi “is so proud to identify with are, of course, the very things that have left the national Democratic Party wobbling on the edge of progressive insanity,” Schaeffer wrote.

Leftist website Salon’s founder David Talbot wrote a book on San Francisco’s radical tilt from 1967 to 1982 titled “Season of the Witch”.

Booksmith sums up Talbot’s definition of “San Francisco values” in the aftermath of this revolution as prominently extolling “gay marriage, medical marijuana, immigration sanctuary, universal health care, recycling, renewable energy, consumer safety, and a living wage mandate. Considered radical when they were first introduced, these ideas have become the bedrock of decent society in many parts of the country.”

Indeed, Schaeffer wrote, “progressive Democrats want to spread these values throughout our nation. Yet they are a direct threat to the personal safety and well being of all Americans.”

“And then there’s the utter squalor to be found on city streets due to San Francisco’s coddling of the homeless.”

The New York Times reports that San Francisco has had to replace 300 lampposts damaged by dog and human urine over the past three years. One lamppost collapsed and hit a car. Incapacitated junkies lying around in a “motionless stupor” are a common sight, local resident Larry Gothberg told The Times. “We call it the heroin freeze,” he said. “They can stay that way for hours.”

As Pelosi said: “I don’t mind when they say things about me like I’m a liberal. I like that.”

Schaeffer concluded: “Democrats are deadly serious about their plans to radically change this nation at its very core.”

