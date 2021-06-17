‘Pathetic’: Here’s a scorecard on that momentous Putin-Biden summit

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2021

Russia is suspected in a string of recent cyber attacks that crippled critical U.S. infrastructure.

After his meeting on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden said: “Another area we spent a great deal of time on was cyber and cybersecurity. I talked about the proposition that certain critical infrastructure should be off limits to attack — period — by cyber or any other means. I gave them a list, if I’m not mistaken — I don’t have it in front of me — 16 specific entities; 16 defined as critical infrastructure under U.S. policy, from the energy sector to our water systems.”

Critics likened the move to giving bank robbers the combination to a safe, leaving the bank open and unguarded, and then begging them not to rob the bank.

Conservative commentator Noah Pollak said of Biden’s remarks: “This is one of the most pathetic moments in American diplomatic history.”

Political commentator Stephen Miller ridiculed Biden’s own account of the interaction as follows: “Whatever you do please do not attack these 16 critical pieces of U.S. infrastructure,” Miller quipped. “Please.”

“16 things huh?” Fox News editor Cameron Cawthorne wrote. “I’m sure the former KGB agent won’t find loopholes to exploit here.”

“That’s like handing a list of your weak spots to the dude you’re about to box,” writer Brandon Morse tweeted. “This administration is a joke.”

“Wow, Biden is so generous,” Americans for Tax Reform analyst Andreas Hellmann wrote on Twitter. “Last month he gave Putin a pipeline, now a target list of critical infrastructure and a pair of sunglasses.”

Putin has repeatedly denied Russia’s involvement in the cyber attacks.

Washington Times reporter Rowan Scarborough, in a Facebook post, tallied the unofficial Biden-Putin scoreboard for those who missed the press conference:

Putin:

1. Hacks Solar Wind software gaining criminal access to our government.

2. Hacks gasoline pipeline shutting off supplies, driving up costs.

3. Hacks major meat supplier. So, he’s done energy, then our food supply.

Biden:

1. Extends START treaty with no strings attached. Trump was balking without concessions.

2. Lifts sanctions on Nord Stream 2, providing Putin an enormous win, more influence in Europe, more money. Trump stopped pipeline through sanctions.

3. Stopped our major new pipeline, and bans drilling, exploration, delivering Putin another major victory as he expands his oil/gas market. Biden’s moves drive up prices at the pump for Americans.

