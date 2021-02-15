Parler is back with its own servers and free of ‘big tech platform’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2021

Free speech social media platform Parler is back online one month after Big Tech conspired to shut it down, reports say.

With more than 20 million users since first launching in August 2018, Parler is back for current users and will be available for new users starting next week, the company said.

“Parler’s new platform is built on robust, sustainable, independent technology,” a news release said.

Last month, Amazon Web Services decided to suspend Parler, allegedly for failure to moderate “egregious content” related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Apple and Google previously suspended Parler from its app stores.

The move to shut down Parler was cheered by the cancel culture mob and corporate media despite reports confirming that Facebook was the preferred platform used for alleged planners of the Jan. 6 riot.

“Cancel culture came for us, and hit us with all they had. Yet we couldn’t be kept down. We’re back, and we’re ready to resume the struggle for freedom of expression, data sovereignty, and civil discourse. We thank our users for their loyalty during this incredibly challenging time,” said Parler co-owner Dan Bongino.

Interim CEO Mark Meckler said “we are off of the big tech platform, so that we can consider ourselves safe and secure for the future.”

Meckler said that Parler is using artificial intelligence programs and human editors to investigate speech that violates its terms of service agreement.

A massive number of people moved from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms to Parler following the Nov. 3 election due to fears of censorship.

“When Parler was taken offline in January by those who desire to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together, determined to keep our promise to our highly engaged community that we would return stronger than ever,” Meckler said. “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back.”

Meckler said that “Parler is being run by an experienced team and is here to stay. We will thrive as the premier social media platform dedicated to free speech, privacy and civil dialogue.”

Last month, Parler filed a lawsuit against Amazon, arguing that the company violated antitrust laws and colluded with other Big Tech firms to de-platform the free speech website. The company alleged in a court filing that Amazon was primarily concerned with whether former President Donald Trump would have moved to Parler, rather than alleged violations.

