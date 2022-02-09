Pairs competition at Winter Olympics angers literally dozens

S A T I R E

Pairs Figure Skating, a staple of the Winter Olympics ever since its inception, is angering dozens of people around the world with its bigoted implication that there are only two genders.

“I can’t believe they’re forcing this sort of backward garbage on China, the most progressive country on earth!” said NBC Sports Reporter Fajik Perkins. “Pairs Figure Skating perpetuates the outdated myth that gender is binary. I’m literally shaking right now.”

Gender experts say there are over 358 genders and counting. . . .

Crowds at the Olympic games, however, have been confused by the outrage, possibly because they are largely Asian and haven’t been told about the other genders yet.

