Oprah, American billionaire, lectures white Americans on their privilege

by WorldTribune Staff, August 5, 2020

“Whiteness” and “white privilege” afford unspecified benefits to white people in the “caste system” that is the United States of America, Oprah Winfrey proclaimed in an episode of her Apple TV series “The Oprah Conversation”.

The American system has been quite good to Oprah. She is worth about $2.6 billion.

“There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness,” Oprah lectured.

She continued: “[Whites have a] leg up. You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter.”

She declared of racial assumptions: “It is the fundamental issue.”

During the spectacle entitled “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: Part 1” — featuring former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho — Oprah heaped praise on her white guests who confessed to be “racist.”

Acho said whites living a “white” life become “part of the problem”: “Here’s what I told my friends with their white children. I said, ‘Y’all live in a white cul-de-sac, in a white neighborhood, in a white city, in a white state. If you were not careful. your children will live their whole life white, and at [the ages of] 26, 27, they’ll end up being a part of the problem, because you just let them and allowed them to live a completely white, sheltered, and culture-less life.”

America is “run” by whites, claimed Acho. “As a black person, white people — the proverbial phrase of white people — they run America, CEOs, Fortune 500 companies, execs, ownership. They run America. Not an individual white person, but collective white people. I firmly believe that if the white person is your problem, only the white person can be your solution.”

Oprah followed the episode up with “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: Part 2”, in which she advised white people on how to address “unconscious” racism.

The billionaire media mogul lectured whites on how to approach the subject of “racial injustice” with black people.

“I think that’s so beautiful … talking to your white friends [and] meeting them where they are,” Winfrey said. “Once you just start educating yourself and you get woke … you should just meet people exactly where they are.”

Winfrey continued, “Even if you don’t know how to confront somebody, just to say, ‘I’m sorry, that language isn’t appropriate for me. I’m sorry, what did you say? You can’t speak about somebody to me that way,’ so being able to not suddenly become the radical that you are not, but in your heart being able to live out from the heart space that you’re in right now you’re opening up the aperture of your own understanding so to be able to just just just meet people where they are.”

Acho declared: “Black people are currently dying at the hands of white people, and [they’re] getting away with it. It’s not just that they’re dying. [Their killers] are getting away with it.”

