Oops: Mainstream Media professionals are disproportionately white and male

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2018

Turns out the corporate media which is quick to rail against any one or thing that lacks or does not promote diversity is not very diverse, according a new survey.

The news industry is 77 percent white and 61 percent male, the Pew Research Center said.

Overall, the U.S. workforce is 65 percent white and 53 percent male.

According to Pew, “the American Society of News Editors in 2012-2015 estimated that newspaper employees were 87 percent-88 percent white, 63 percent-64 percent male, and 56 percent-57 percent white and male. Surveys by the Radio Television Digital News Association in 2012-2016 estimated that television newsroom staff were 77 percent-79 percent white and 56 percent-60 percent male, while radio newsroom staff were 87 percent-91 percent white and 61 percent-69 percent male.”

Pew noted that “The disparity in race and ethnicity exists across all age groups. Non-Hispanic whites account for about three-fourths (74 percent) of newsroom employees ages 18 to 49, and they represent 85 percent among those 50 and older. These shares are lower among workers overall.”

