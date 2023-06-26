Only 30 days? Rachel Levine declares the ‘Summer of Pride’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 26, 2023

The biological male who identifies as Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine has declared that 30 days just aren’t enough to celebrate Pride.

Levine, who was honored as one of USA Today’s “Women of the Year” in 2022 (and, soon after, as “Man of the Year” by the Babylon Bee), declared in a tweet: “Happy Summer of Pride.”

Levine has said there should be no limit to “gender-affirming drugs and surgery” for minors.

Here’s a look at just some of the Pride festivities from recent days:

They don’t hide their ambition at NYC Pride. We’re here, we’re queer and we’re coming for your children.pic.twitter.com/7uU3bSnkdS — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 24, 2023

A group of ‘Furries’ march at Toronto Pride parade, one of them shakes his penis to the crowd at the ‘all ages’ parade. Who do you think theses adults in cute fluffy animal costumes are targeting with their fetish? 🦄🐶 🎥 @TPostMillennial @BethBaisch pic.twitter.com/23igGXrYZE — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 25, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish