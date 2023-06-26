Only 30 days? Rachel Levine declares the ‘Summer of Pride’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 26, 2023

The biological male who identifies as Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine has declared that 30 days just aren’t enough to celebrate Pride.

Levine, who was honored as one of USA Today’s “Women of the Year” in 2022 (and, soon after, as “Man of the Year” by the Babylon Bee), declared in a tweet: “Happy Summer of Pride.”

Levine has said there should be no limit to “gender-affirming drugs and surgery” for minors.

Here’s a look at just some of the Pride festivities from recent days:

