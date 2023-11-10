One week at the San Diego border sector: 7,000 illegals from 70 countries, 17 pounds of fentanyl

by WorldTribune Staff, November 10, 2023

In just one week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended more than 7,000 illegals including many Chinese crossing Joe Biden’s open border at the San Diego sector.

In its weekly update from Nov. 1-7, CBP reported it detained 7,163 illegals from 70 countries. The Left’s insistence that young children make up a large number of border crossers does not hold up in this case. Only 132 unaccompanied minors were encountered.

CBP agents at the San Diego sector also seized 17 pounds of fentanyl. A dose as small as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal. Agents also seized 252 pounds of meth, four pounds of cocaine, and four pounds of heroin.

The New York Post reported it spotted about 300 migrants camped near Jacumba on the American side of the border fence on Monday night. By Tuesday morning, their numbers had swelled to over 350.

Nearly half of the migrants camped in Jacumba were Chinese, matching a recent trend that has seen soaring numbers of Chinese nationals crossing illegally into the U.S. through Mexico.

A record-setting 24,048 Chinese nationals were apprehended by CBP along the southern border in 2023 — a 7,000 percent increase from 2021 when just 323 were caught.

More than 230,000 illegals have been apprehended crossing the border in the San Diego Sector in Fiscal Year 2023. The sector stretches 60 miles from the Pacific Ocean to around the town of Jacumba Hot Springs. The number of encounters at the border marks a 20-year high for the area, according to CBP.

Meanwhile, a human smuggling suspect and seven others, including a couple from Georgia, were killed in a head-on crash near Batesville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The crash happened around 6:34 a.m. on Wednesday on US-57 in Zavala County.

DPS officials said a Honda coming from Houston was believed to be involved in human smuggling. The driver, believed to be the human smuggling suspect, was heading eastbound and was trying to get away from Zavala deputies when he passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone, DPS officials said.

The Honda then crashed head-on with a Chevy SUV and caused the vehicle to go up in flames.

The driver and passenger of the SUV, 67-year-old Jose Lerma and 65-year-old Isabel Lerma, both from Georgia, died from their injuries, officials said.

Authorities said six people inside the Honda, including the driver, were killed in the crash.

DPS said several of the people killed are from Honduras, but their identities won’t be released until their next of kin are notified.

NEW: 11/8, @TxDPS is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 57 near Batesville. The driver in a Honda passenger car from Houston suspected of human smuggling was evading from Zavala COSO when the driver passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone. The driver drove head-on… pic.twitter.com/KdxZ7wmvkk — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 8, 2023

