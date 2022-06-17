One Russian oligarch not targeted for U.S. sanctions gave Hunter Biden $3.5 million

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2022

Team Biden has been very boastful about how it has sanctioned so many of the bad Russian oligarchs it says are helping to bankroll Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

The White House in March even released a “fact sheet” in which it said it would “impose visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates.”

“The United States and governments all over the world will work to identify and freeze the assets Russian elites and their family members hold in our respective jurisdictions – their yachts, luxury apartments, money, and other ill-gotten gains,” the fact sheet proclaimed.

One of the few Russian oligarchs who have escaped the Team Biden hammer of justice for Ukraine just happens to be the very same one who gave $3.5 million to Hunter Biden.

Yelena Baturina wired the funds on Feb. 14, 2014, to Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC, a Delaware-based investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden and Devon Archer.

The wires were flagged in suspicious activity reports provided by the Treasury Department to a Senate Republican inquiry into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Baturina is the richest woman in Russia and the widow of Yury Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow.

“Baturina became Russia’s only female billionaire when her plastics company, Inteko, received a series of Moscow municipal contracts while her husband was mayor,” Senate Republicans noted in a 2020 report on Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine.

Seems like the exact kind of oligarch who should be prominent on Team Biden’s sanctions radar, right? Apparently not. Baturina has escaped the fate of the other 19 Russian oligarchs.

A member of the press asked Biden on June 16: “Why haven’t you sanctioned Russian oligarch Elena Baturina who did business with your son?” Biden only offered a blank stare.

