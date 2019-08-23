One phony apology: Warren used ‘cultural appropriation’ for fraudulent self-promotion

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is sorry she claimed to be a Native American Indian.

Speaking at a Native American forum in Iowa, the surging Democratic presidential candidate now says she was wrong to insist on having Cherokee Indian heritage.

“Like anyone who’s been honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes,” she said. “I am sorry for harm I have caused.”

Yet, Warren denied the obvious question: What harm exactly did she cause?

Instead of confronting this issue, she simply swept by it. And the reason is obvious: The Massachusetts socialist is only apologizing because she hopes to brush aside a major political liability — especially, with polls showing her in second place and gaining on frontrunner, Joe Biden.

The problem with her apology, however, is Warren didn’t commit a “mistake.” She did something very different — and much worse: she lied.

For nearly 40 years, she perpetrated a fraud in order to advance her professional career.

Here’s how: She listed herself as a minority in the Association of American Law Schools (AALS) desk book for more than a decade.

In 1986, she personally handwrote “American Indian” as her race/ethnicity on her Texas bar registration card.

When she applied to teach law at Harvard, Warren defined herself as a Native American. Throughout the 1990s Harvard Law School boasted Warren was a “minority” faculty member.

In short, she deliberately lied in order to get lucrative minority set-aside positions that should have gone to real minorities and not a white, blue-eyed blonde pretending to be a Cherokee.

Warren is more than a scam artist and grifter, who defrauded college institutions of millions of dollars.

She embodies racist, “white privilege” — the very thing she claims to decry; The left-wing radical engaged in “cultural appropriation,” assuming a false Native American identity, to enrich herself and further her career.

When confronted repeatedly about her lies, such as during the 2012 election against Scott Brown or the more recent one against Geoff Diehl, Warren doubled-down. She said it was family lore that taught her about being of Native American ancestry. In fact, that was another falsehood. When her brothers joined the U.S. military, they were asked about their race/ethnicity. Their answers: white/Caucasian. Those stories, allegedly told by her “mama” and “papa,” about coming from a family of persecuted Cherokee Indians were a figment of Warren’s imagination. They never happened.

Yet, the decisive blow was self-inflicted. Taunted and goaded by President Trump, who kept calling her “Pocahontas,” Warren agreed to take a DNA test. The results were devastating. It showed that she was essentially 1/1024th Indian — someone 10 generations ago in her family had Native American blood. And it was a tribe from Peru or Colombia at that; it wasn’t even from a Native Indian tribe in North America. In other words, her own DNA test conclusively proved Warren is over 99 percent white. In fact, most whites or European-Americans have more Native Indian blood than she does.

In a sane society, Warren’s political career would be finished, and she’d be a national joke. Instead, the leftist firebrand is rising; progressive Democrats are increasingly flocking to her. She has now passed Bernie Sanders in many polls, and is closing in on Biden.

The reason? Warren’s radical socialism appeals to the Democratic Party’s base. It is no longer the party of FDR, LBJ or Bill Clinton. Even Barack Obama is considered too conservative by the likes of AOC, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.

Warren speaks to the most utopian, dangerous and dark impulses pulsing through the modern anti-American Left. She supports every extreme left-wing position — the Green New Deal; Medicare-for-All; reparations for slavery; abolishing ICE; decriminalizing illegal border crossings; open borders; amnesty for all illegal aliens (including violent criminals); a crushing tax rate of over 70 percent on middle- and working-class citizens; a wealth tax; the nationalization of large businesses and corporate boardrooms; abortion on demand, even up to the live birth of a healthy, viable 9-month-old baby (infanticide); transgender bathrooms; free taxpayer-paid healthcare for every illegal alien; the federal government paying off over 95 percent of student loan debt; free public college; universal daycare; free pre-k education; scrapping the Electoral College; packing the Supreme Court to 15 justices; lowering the voting age to 16; slashing the U.S. military; and enabling Iran to acquire the bomb.

The total cost of her policies is way above $100 trillion — more money than in the entire world economy. Warren’s goal is to transform America into a Venezuelan-style socialist regime. If your goal is revolutionary transformation, then lies about one’s ethnic heritage are irrelevant. The ends justify the means. Chief Spreading Bull is not simply a fraud, but an ideological fanatic.

I don’t know what’s scarier: Her lunatic left-wing politics or her blind, rabid following. Lenin must be laughing from the grave.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 6-10 a.m. EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments