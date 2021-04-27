One judge down in Arizona audit; Replacement worked at notorious Perkins Coie law firm

by WorldTribune Staff, April 27, 2021

Arizona confirmed that the unprecedented Maricopa County forensic audit is using ultraviolet light to scan ballots.

Meanwhile, a new judge was appointed in the Democrats’ case which seeks to stop the audit.

On Monday, former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett confirmed that audit officials are using ultraviolet light to scan the ballots for folds and watermarks. Some reports said that audit officials have indicated that evidence of systemic fraud has already started to show.

Gateway Pundit noted: “In December Jovan Hutton Pulitzer gave a presentation with the Economic War Room, on how he and his company can detect many types of election fraud with a simple, easy examination of the physical ballots, by running them through forensic machines designed to detect physical signatures of the ballots.”

Meanwhile, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel G. Martin was appointed to oversee the Democrats’ case hours after Judge Christopher Coury recused himself.

Martin, who was appointed to his current position by Democrat Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano, formerly worked with the Brown & Bain law firm, which is now Perkins Coie.

Perkins Coie notoriously represented Hillary Clinton and the Democrat Party for years and was deeply involved in the bogus anti-Trump dossier authored by Christopher Steele.

Perkins Coie is currently working with other firms in Arizona in attempts to stop the audit in Maricopa County.

The Democrat Party recently “sent in its national fixer, attorney Marc Elias’s firm Perkins Coie to throw around threats and make the audit go away,” the Gateway Pundit noted.

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement: “They sent a team of over 100 lawyers to try and stop it because they know what the result of the Arizona Senate sponsored audit will be — and it won’t be good for the Dems. The audit is independently run, with no advantage to either side, but the Democrats don’t want to hear anything about it because they know that they lost Arizona, and other scam election States, in a LANDSLIDE. They also know that the Arizona State Legislature approved virtually none of their many election requests, which is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL. The people of Arizona are very angry, as are the people of our Country. If we can’t have free and fair elections, we don’t have a Country. The audit must continue. America deserves the TRUTH!”

Trump has endorsed the audit and has slammed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, alleging he is refusing to provide security for the audit.

“Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona, one of the worst Governors in America, and the second worst Republican Governor in America, is refusing to provide security for the American Patriots who are hand counting the Rigged 2020 Arizona Election Ballots,” Trump said on Monday.

“Incredible organization and integrity taking place in Arizona with respect to the Fraudulent 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump added. “These are Great American Patriots, but watch, the Radical Left Democrats ‘demean and destroy campaign’ will start very soon.”

The Democrat effort to stop the audit continued on Friday when Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, wrote a letter to Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovic calling for an investigation into the GOP-led audit due to reports of “potential violations of Arizona’s elections laws in connection with the Senate’s ‘audit’ of the Maricopa County election materials.”

Brnovich responded in a letter Friday, saying Hobbs provided “no facts” to warrant a probe, calling her references to reports “speculation insufficient to support the request for an official investigation.”

USAF Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerny (Ret) noted in a Telegram post:

“Let me explain why the establishment is so terrified of the ongoing audit. This is the first audit of its kind in the history of U.S. elections.

“Currently, an understaffed tiny federal agency (EAC) and 2 private testing companies (Pro V&V and SLI Compliance) are responsible for certification of our nation’s voting systems.

“One of the chief employees at the EAC is a former 10-year executive of Dominion Voting Systems.

“Pro V&V and SLI Compliance like Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic are all members of CISA’s Sector Coordinating Council. The same council that issued the ‘most secure election in American history’ statement shortly after the election.

“The testing from Pro V&V and SLI Compliance had been characterized as ‘superficial’ and ‘cursory testing’ by election security experts.

“Enter Cyber Ninjas.

“This is an unprecedented thorough audit of an election. From the voter rolls to the physical paper ballots and through the entire electronic voting system.

“This includes the election management system, ballot images, adjudication machines, compact flash drives, USB drives, audit logs, election database servers, chain of custody documents, etc.

“Everything will be audited under one all-encompassing audit by individuals not associated with the government or voting machine companies.

“Instead of a ‘superficial’ testing of the machines or hand recounts that just run the same printed ballot images through scanners, this will be the first thorough independent audit of a U.S. election in modern history.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief