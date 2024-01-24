On the western front of Mideast terror war, paid protesters and NGOs play key roles

FPI / January 24, 2024

Geostrategy-Direct

In its years-long construction of an extensive terrorism infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, Iran-backed Hamas also benefited from the assistance of UN agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

After Hamas terrorists slaughtered more than 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7, a new wave of international support has come in the form of well-organized demonstrations in which protesters are paid by deep-pocketed NGOs to block highways and roads and intimidate and threaten Jews and non-Jews.

“In years past, anti-Israel protests were typically small, disorganized and ineffective. Not many people came out,” Warren Kinsela wrote for the Toronto Sun. “Since Oct. 7, when 1,200 Israeli men, women, children and babies were slaughtered, and hundreds taken hostage, the protests have been dramatically different.”

Kinsela noted that “hundreds, sometimes thousands, participate. They’ve got professionally-rendered signs and banners. They’ve got transportation, and food and drink. And they’ve got organizers who wear uniforms and control the crowds.”

Where does the funding come from?

The Toronto Sun “was alerted to the fact that a Victoria, B.C., organization was distributing thousands of dollars to anti-Israel protestors.”

That organization is the Plenty Collective, which Kinsela noted has created a “Solidarity Fund” for Victoria-area “folks or groups” to pay for “costs related to supporting or organizing actions in solidarity with Palestine and Palestinian people.”

Said the Plenty Collective: “This fund is to help cover costs incurred when organizing or participating in local actions. This can include, but is not limited to, the costs of lost wages, supplies, items for fundraising, paying speakers, etc.”

“Priority was given to Palestinian, black or Indigenous people. And thousands have been paid out for weeks now — typically close to $20,000 every month. The Plenty Collective did not respond to multiple attempts to seek comment,” Kinsela noted.

Ian Ward, a municipal councilor for Colwood on Vancouver Island — along with local activist Charles Bodi — discovered the pay-a-protestor payment scheme.

Ward said he has seen the effectiveness of the paid-protests up close: “They are highly organized. I’ve watched them. A van pulls up, and they’ve got flags, signs, and they’ve got organizers from the Plenty Collective wearing orange vests controlling the crowds.”

Much of the money is being generated locally, says Ward, who was the first to break the news that Victoria City Councillor Susan Kim — along with Ontario MPP Sarah Jama — had signed on to a pro-Hamas letter that denied Israeli women and girls were sexually assaulted on Oct. 7. But some of the money, he says, seems to be coming from elsewhere: “We don’t see them being this organized, and this well-funded, without offshore money.”

It’s not just happening in Victoria, B.C. In the U.S., there is now confirmation that anti-Israel — and often anti-Semitic and violent — protestors are getting paid to protest.

A multi-millionaire tech mogul, Neville Roy Singham, has — along with his wife Jodie Evans — been bankrolling pro-Palestinian protests since last year. Their “People’s Forum” has organized multiple anti-Israel protests since Oct. 7 — including a number of efforts designed to “shut down” public and private sector offices. On Nov. 24, they posted on X: “Are you ready to disrupt business as usual?

Meanwhile, in Gaza, diverted aid money has long been funneled to Hamas to fund its terrorist activities and to back outlets which pump out propaganda in support of Hamas in its efforts to tarnish and discredit Israel, and indoctrinate Gazan schoolchildren to hate Jews.

Free Press International