On Easter Sunday Biden bows to a most powerful lobby; NY governor honors day with special lighting

by WorldTribune Staff, March 31, 2024

In the Biden Administration, LGBTQ pretty much has the run of the joint.

On Friday, Joe Biden’s handlers sent out the guy who passes himself off as a devout Catholic to again bow to the influential lobby, proclaiming that this Easter Sunday would be known in the White House as the “Transgender Day of Visibility” (see below).

Add the newly-declared day to the scorecard and you find the LGBTQ movement has three entire months devoted to its causes or commemorations, including Pride Month in June, LGBT History Month in October, and Transgender Awareness Month in November. There are also now 29 other related holidays celebrating LGBTQ, including International Asexuality Day, International Day of Pink, Day of Silence, Harvey Milk Day, Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness Day, and International Drag Day.

Biden’s proclamation – issued on Good Friday, another sacred day for Christians – announced that “transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation” and he also called for the passage of the Equality Act.

Christians across the nation spoke out after Biden’s declaration went viral.

“The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X. “Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day”—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note.”

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton slammed Biden, saying his “open disdain for Christians is not an accident.” Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville branded Democrats “a Satanic cult.”

Republican Senate candidate Jim Banks called it an “absolute disgrace,” adding: “What a slap in the face to hundreds of millions of Christians in America and across the globe. Voters won’t forget this in November.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X: “There is no length Biden and the Democrats won’t go to mock your faith, and to thumb his nose at God. We know that Christ is King and God will not be mocked, just like we know Joe Biden isn’t really the one calling the shots in the White House.”

The Biden team also trampled on another Easter tradition as it issued a decree forbidding the children of National Guard members from sending in religious Easter egg designs for the 2024 “Celebrating National Guard Families” art event at the White House.

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul followed Team Biden’s lead and declared this Easter Sunday Transgender Day of Visibility in the Empire State. Hochul announced that state landmarks would be lit up with pink, white, and light blue lights in honor of the trans movement.

In a statement, Hochul said, “Today we celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility by acknowledging the contributions that members of the transgender community have made in New York State and across the country. I am proud of the strength transgender New Yorkers display every day and want to make one thing clear: you are always welcome in New York. You are loved.”

We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign @BidenHQ and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/xA3krhhlaM — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) March 30, 2024

Your Choice