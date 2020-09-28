Omar supporters exposed in Minnesota ballot harvesting scheme

by WorldTribune Staff, September 28, 2020

Ballot harvesting by supporters of socialist Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar is an “open secret” in Minnesota and is done on a massive scale, according to an investigation by Project Veritas.

The video report features Liban Mohamed, an Omar-connected ballot harvester who boasts about the number of absentee ballots in his car.

Mohamed was recorded saying: “Numbers don’t lie. Numbers don’t lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentees’ ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these, my car is full. All these are for Jamal Osman look. We got 300 today for Jamal Osman only.”

Under Minnesota law, a person other than the voter can have only up to three absentee ballots.

The video also includes testimony from a whistleblower, Omar Jamal, who called Omar’s alleged ballot harvesting an “open secret” and also discussed an alleged cash-for-votes scheme organized by Omar staffers.

“She [Ilhan Omar] will do anything that she can do to get elected and she [Ilhan Omar] has hundreds of people on the streets doing that,” said Jamal.

President Donald Trump has called for an investigation into the alleged “ballot harvesting” in Minnesota.

“This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not???,” the president tweeted on Monday.

“We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range!,” Trump continued.

Speaking to Project Veritas, Hennepin County Attorney Jeff Wojciechowski told a journalist who recorded the conversation that the ballot harvesting being conducted was “illegal, and we will be investigating.”

During its investigation, Project Veritas said its discovered three locations inside Ward 6 in Minneapolis, a ballot harvesting triangle, where the scheme operates: The Riverside Plaza apartments, the senior citizen community at Horn Towers, and the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services office at 980 E. Hennepin Ave., which also functions as a voting location and ballot drop-off site.

James O’Keefe, the founder and CEO of Project Veritas, said, “Ballot harvesting is real, and it has become a big business. Our investigation into this ballot harvesting ring demonstrates clearly how these unscrupulous operators exploit the elderly and immigrant communities — and have turned the sacred ballot box into a commodities trading desk.”

O’Keefe said, “We are showing Americans what is really going on in one of our great cities — but, it is not me saying — we have the operatives on tape saying it all themselves.”

