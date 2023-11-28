Oliver Stone: ‘Media elite’ went too far in hating Trump; ‘People don’t like that in America’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 28, 2023

In a Nov. 28 op-ed for AMAC, Shane Harris noted: “Despite dominating virtually every cultural institution, from Hollywood to the mainstream media, the Left’s efforts to smear and destroy their political enemies have begun to falter in recent months, pointing toward a broader cultural rejection of leftist dogma and cancel culture.”

That point was driven home by Oscar winning director Oliver Stone.

On a recent edition of Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, Stone tangled with Maher on the 2020 election and other topics.

Maher: Trump’s own election security official said it was the most secure election ever.

Stone: Really I don’t know about that. I don’t know about that. Trump got so many votes. That was what was so shocking. That he did so well compared to what the East Coast media elite said. They said he was going to fail and they were wrong. We love to see them being wrong don’t we? The media elite. They went too far in hating and dumping on Trump. People don’t like that in America. And they did it too much …”

(See Stone’s appearance on “Club Random” below.)

When Trump announced he would seek the presidency again in 2024, the leftist media launched back into its daily assault on Trump “while elected Democrats at every level of government have weaponized the justice system to attempt to disqualify Trump from the 2024 ballot and even throw him in prison,” Harris noted.

“Joe Biden’s FBI has raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, while Biden himself has made multiple nationally televised addresses claiming that Trump, as well as anyone who supports the former president, is a ‘threat to democracy.’ Liberal judges have even placed a ‘gag order’ on Trump to prevent him from publicly defending himself.”

With each fresh assault on his 2024 run, Trump “only seems to become more popular with Republican voters and with the American people more broadly,” Harris added. “He has consistently led Joe Biden in the RealClearPolitics 2024 polling average. … “Even after eight years of a relentless defamation campaign that included the Russiagate hoax, two impeachments, countless false news stories, and thousands of malicious whispers and rumors, the left has seemingly only succeeded at making Trump more popular.”

