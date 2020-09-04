OK, America, back to work (and school), says Dr. Scott Atlas

BREAKING . . .

Editor’s Note

: We have added ‘‘ as a new feature because . . ..]

Americans are anxious to get back to work and to send their children to school. The science backs them up. We have learned a lot over the past months, and we are putting that knowledge to use. We are capitalizing on the advanced capabilities that we have developed, as we redouble our efforts to protect vulnerable populations and deliver new and effective treatments in record time. …

While the lockdown may have been justified at the start, when little data was known, we know far more about the virus today. It’s time we use all we have learned and all we have done to reopen our schools and our economy safely and get back to restoring America.

More