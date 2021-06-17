Ohio Democrat sees record fundraising haul — after Hillary endorsed her opponent

by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2021

Democrat Ohio congressional candidate Nina Turner had her best fundraising day on Wednesday, raking in a six-figure haul.

The record haul for Turner came in a 12-hour period after Hillary Clinton endorsed her opponent.

The average donation from noon to midnight on Wednesday was $22, and nearly 4,000 supporters contributed, Turner’s campaign said.

Turner and the candidate endorsed by Clinton, Shontel Brown, are seen as two of the to candidates in a crowded field running for the seat vacated by former Rep. Marcia Fudge, who left Congress to join the Biden administration as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

The Democrat primary in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District is set for Aug. 3. The winner is fully expected to win the congressional seat in the general election since the district has a voter index of D+30, meaning it has voted 30 percentage points more Democrat than the United States as a whole.

In endorsing Brown, Clinton said she “made history as the first black woman to chair her county Dem party, and she’ll work to help her state and our country recover from Covid.”

Turner, who was previously a Cleveland city councilwoman and Ohio state senator, has received support from many progressive Democrats in Congress.

