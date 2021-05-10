Oh no: Former President Trump signals reboot of revolution; MAGA rallies to return

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 10, 2021

The nation’s capital has been warned.

While he is not running for office in 2022, former President Donald Trump is reviving his Make America Great Again rallies to boost Republican candidates in the midterm elections.

Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller said Friday that MAGA rallies would begin “as soon as late spring or early summer” as Republicans launch their effort to retake control of Congress.

But Trump will not be endorsing or holding MAGA rallies for just any Republican.

Trump “has already begun to vet and endorse candidates for 2022, with an eye toward electing not just Republican candidates, but America First Republican candidates,” Miller told Axios.

“His endorsement lifts candidates above the pack and often clears the primary field,” Miller said. “The general election endorsement provides access to ‘Trump voters’ not normally accessible to Republicans.”

Trump has already made a dozen endorsements for 2022, saying he will back incumbent Republican Sens. Ron Johnson, John Kennedy and Tim Scott, as well as some GOP challengers.

The challengers include Rep. Jody Hice, who’s running to unseat Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Trump has also endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks, Alabama Republican, to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas governor.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief