‘Obstructionist and unacceptable’: FBI director refuses to hand over document detailing Biden ‘criminal scheme’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 31, 2023

The FBI on Tuesday refused to turn over to Congress an investigative memo alleging a “criminal scheme” involving Joe Biden.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said he would begin proceedings to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress.

“Today, the FBI informed the Committee that it will not provide the unclassified documents subpoenaed by the Committee. The FBI’s decision to stiff-arm Congress and hide this information from the American people is obstructionist and unacceptable,” Comer said.

“While I have a call scheduled with FBI Director Wray tomorrow to discuss his response further, the Committee has been clear in its intent to protect congressional oversight authorities and will now be taking steps to hold the FBI Director in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a lawful subpoena,” Comer said. “Americans deserve the truth, and the Oversight Committee will continue to demand transparency from this nation’s chief law enforcement agency.”

Earlier this month, the Oversight Committee said that the FBI generated FD-1023 record “allegedly details a bribery scheme involving then-VP Biden and a foreign national. It’s clear from the FBI’s response the unclassified record exists.”

Wray “was given three weeks to produce a document and go into detail on what exactly they did to investigate the validity of the document. But thus far, he won’t even admit that they had the document,” Comer told Fox News on Tuesday. “[Wray] has given us the runaround for three weeks. He is just stalling.”

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Parry, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus Scott Perry, suggested having Wray sent to the congressional brig if he doesn’t cooperate and produce the Biden investigation memo to Congress.

“We can’t press charges. But we certainly can refer charges,” Perry said on the Tuesday edition of the “Just the News, No Noise” TV show. “And if he shows up on Capitol Hill, if he shows up in the House chamber, he can certainly end up in the brig here. I think those are harsh words, but we just can’t have this defiance. The information as we understand it is not classified.”

“Either he needs to comply or there needs to be severe consequences — the most extreme competent consequences that the legislative body can provide for,” Perry continued. “That’s what needs to happen with an individual like him with his defiance about the truth that the American people deserve and own.”

