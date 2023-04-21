Obama promised Obamacare would not apply to illegals; Biden is breaking that promise

by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2023

In 2009, during his first State of the Union address, President Barack Obama vowed that American taxpayers would not subsidize healthcare coverage for illegal aliens via Obamacare.

“There are also those who claim that our reform efforts would insure illegal immigrants,” Obama said. “This too is false. The reforms I’m proposing would not apply to those here illegally.”

Joe Biden is going to break that promise. And the American taxpayers are footing the bill.

On April 13, Biden announced his administration would open Obamacare and Medicaid rolls to illegal aliens enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“It’s past time for Congress to give DREAMers a pathway to citizenship,” Biden said in announcing the policy shift away from Obama’s promise. “And while we work toward that goal … we need to give DREAMers the opportunity and support they deserve.”

Biden continued: “So today, my administration is announcing our plan to expand health coverage for DACA recipients by allowing them to enroll in a plan through the Affordable Care Act or through Medicaid. Healthcare should be a right, not a privilege.”

The Migration Policy Institute states that about 600,000 are currently enrolled in the DACA program.

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton slammed Biden’s plan, calling it “an insult to American citizenship. Rewarding illegal immigration will bring more illegal immigration.”

U.S. taxpayers are already being forced to subsidize at least $18.5 billion of annual medical costs for illegal aliens living in the United States, according to estimates by Chris Conover, formerly of the Center for Health Policy and Inequalities Research at Duke University.

