Obama and Biden speak often, but what they discuss ‘is no one’s business’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2021

Who exactly is calling the shots at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C.?

In January, former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell suggested Susan Rice is the one calling the shots at the White House today, not Joe Biden, or Kamala Harris.

Grenell predicted that Rice, a top Obama White House confidante, would be “the shadow president” and said she needed to be watched “very closely.”

Speaking of “shadow presidents,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki revealed on Tuesday that former President Barack Obama and Biden speak frequently.

What they speak about, well, that “is no one’s business,” Psaki said.

Of course the person really in charge of a government of, by and for the people might be of interest to the American public. But for the dominant political-media culture, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution are oddities that are no longer part of the K-12 education curriculum.

During a press briefing last month, Psaki was asked by a reporter whether Obama had visited the White House and how often he and Biden speak, to which she responded that Obama and Biden have a relationship that is not defined as president and vice president – instead, they are “friends.”

“They consult and talk about a range of issues and I would expect that continues through the course of President Biden’s presidency,” Psaki said. “That can be done over the phone it turns out, and I think if President Obama had been here, you would all know.”

Team Biden consists of a number of individuals who previously served in the Obama administration, including the aforementioned Rice, chief of staff Ron Klain, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

As Grenell noted in January, Biden “clearly is not the Joe Biden of 10 years ago. He’s not even the Joe Biden of five years ago when it comes to policy issues. We saw him raise his hand during the Democratic primary for some really radical ideas. The progressives have clearly taken over him.”

Columnist Peter Lucas noted in a December op-ed for the Boston Herald: “Joe Biden can deny it all he wants, but Barack Obama is back, big time. No, Obama will not be taking the oath of office on Jan. 20 to become president again. He does not have to. He has Joe Biden standing in for him. Biden, despite denials, is Obama’s third term.”

