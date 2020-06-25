Obama administration used the term ‘Kung Flu’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 25, 2020

The corporate media and many of the Democratic politicians it panders to have determined that referencing where the coronavirus originated — China — is somehow racist.

Woke media personalities are particularly offended by President Donald Trump’s use of the term “Kung Flu” to describe the virus.

But when the Obama administration used the exact same terminology there was nary a peep from the major media.

The administration of President Barack Obama used the term “Kung Flu” in official materials twice, along with imagery of a monkey in a karate suit and a ninja wearing a flu mask, Fox News has learned.

In 2015, the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s official website urged patients to “Become a Kung Flu Fighter! Get Your Flu Shot!” The website has been taken down, but a copy of it was retained by an Internet archiving website, Fox News noted.

The text was accompanied by an image of a ninja wearing a mask in an airborne, flying-kick posture. The VA further urged visitors to “Click here to print Kung Flu Fighter poster!”

Also in 2015, the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center sent a mailer to patients reading: “Kung Flu — Knock it out before it knocks YOU out!” The text is accompanied by a cartoon monkey in a karate outfit apparently kicking a virus molecule senseless.

A copy of that mailer was still online on Wednesday afternoon, but was taken down shortly after Fox News published its report. The mailer was also saved by an Internet archive service.

During a June 22 press conference, CBS personality Weijia Jiang brought up Trump’s use of “Kung Flu,” insisting that it is “racist” and “extremely offensive to many people in the Asian American community.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: “To be clear, I think the media is trying to play games with the terminology of this virus… the focus should be on the fact that China let this out of their country.”

Trump has also been criticized previously for calling the virus the “Wuhan virus” and the “Chinese virus.” Many of the same leftist media outlets that make those complaints used the same terms in their coverage during the earlier days of the pandemic.

No surprisingly, the media who are so offended by the term “Kung Flu” have not reported on the use of it by Obama’s administration.

