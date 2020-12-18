Oath Keepers call on Trump to invoke Insurrection Act to preserve the republic

by WorldTribune Staff, December 18, 2020

“The time is now near at hand which must probably determine whether Americans are to be freemen or slaves; whether they are to have any property they can call their own; whether their houses and farms are to be pillaged and destroyed, and themselves consigned to a state of wretchedness from which no human efforts will deliver them. The fate of unborn millions will now depend, under God, on the courage and conduct of this army. Our cruel and unrelenting enemy leaves us only the choice of brave resistance, or the most abject submission. We have, therefore, to resolve to conquer or die.” – Gen. George Washington, Address to the Continental Army Before the Battle of Long Island, August 27, 1776

Oath Keepers, a non-partisan association of current and former military, police, and first responders, is urging President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and not “leave the White House in the hands of illegitimate usurpers and Chinese puppets.”

The Insurrection Act gives U.S. presidents the authority to deploy active duty military to maintain or restore peace in times of crisis. It was signed into law in 1807 by President Thomas Jefferson to foil a plot by Aaron Burr.

In an open letter calling on Trump to “stop the steal and defeat the coup”, Oath Keepers contended that the United States is “already at war with communist China and its willing American agents, puppets, and co-conspirators who seek to overthrow our Constitution, as well as the international elites and other foreign enemies who have aided and abetted this war on our nation. They have infiltrated and taken over every branch of government at every level, state and federal. War isn’t coming – war is already here.”

The letter continued: “Through well-orchestrated mass vote fraud, the Communist Chinese and their domestic enemy allies are about to install their illegitimate puppet, Joe Biden, and his equally illegitimate puppet running mate, Kamala Harris, into the White House, with their treasonous fingers on the nuclear launch codes.

“You must act NOW as a wartime President, pursuant to your oath to defend the Constitution, which is very similar to the oath all of us veterans swore. We are already in a fight. It’s better to wage it with you as Commander-in-Chief than to have you comply with a fraudulent election, leave office, and leave the White House in the hands of illegitimate usurpers and Chinese puppets. Please don’t do it. Do NOT concede, and do NOT wait until January 20, 2021. Strike now.”

(Read the full Oath Keepers letter here)

Oath Keepers is not alone in calling for Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act.

Two retired generals have called on Trump to invoke the act, and North Carolina Republican state Sen. Bob Steinburg also said it may be necessary for Trump to do so and declare the results of the 2020 election invalid.

“This is treason,” Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely, [U.S. Army retired], told Brannon Howse of Worldview Weekend TV on Dec. 12. “We have an enemy who, with China, has created an America that I don’t understand.”

“Four states all violated their constitutional rules for voting. There will be no surrender. This president, I believe, and looking at the 80 million I believe voted for him, it is very obvious this country is not going to sit back and turn it over to socialists and communists,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney.

The major media, by publishing news stories that say Trump’s claims of election fraud are “baseless,” are “complicit in the treasonous acts,” McInerney said.

In a Facebook post paraphrasing retired McInerney, Steinburg wrote: “President Trump must declare a national emergency” and adding that “Trump should also invoke the Insurrection Act.”

In an interview with Raleigh news station WRAL, Steinburg said initially that he was “putting out there options that others say still remain on the table” and was not endorsing the plan, though he reportedly added later in the interview that he would be on board with such an idea.

“If that’s what needs to be done, if there are people who have been identified as folks who are suspected of high crimes and misdemeanors, who are threatening the very security and foundation of our nation … for whatever period of time it takes to round them up, then yes,” he said of the plan.

“There’s something going on here bigger than what anybody is willing to talk about,” Steinburg told WRAL. “I’m not nuts … I’m not a conspiracy theory person. I don’t like them. I don’t like conspiracy theories at all. But something is going on here that’s bigger than meets the eye.”

