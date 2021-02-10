NY Times reported Officer Sicknick was ‘Killed by a Pro-Trump Mob’; Where’s the evidence?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 10, 2021

Democrats and their corporate media allies pushed the narrative that U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was killed in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by “terrorist Trump supporters” who beat him to death with a fire extinguisher.

The New York Times, once billed the “newspaper if record,” took the lead. The leftist platform ran with the headline: “He Dreamed of Being a Police Officer, Then Was Killed by a Pro-Trump Mob”.

The Jan. 10 New York Times story states as fact:

“Then on Wednesday, pro-Trump rioters attacked that citadel of democracy, overpowered Mr. Sicknick, 42, and struck him in the head with a fire extinguisher, according to two law enforcement officials. With a bloody gash in his head, Mr. Sicknick was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. He died on Thursday evening.”

That narrative “absolutely saturated the airwaves, editorials, and social media,” Revolver news noted on Feb. 9.

The impeachment Trial Memorandum prepared by House Democrats names President Donald Trump as being liable for “insurrectionists” that “killed a Capitol police officer by striking him in the head with a fire extinguisher.” Their source? The New York Times.

“Law enforcement officials now tell CNN that there was no fire extinguisher blow, no bloody gash, and no blunt force trauma to Sicknick’s body,” the Revolver report said. “Not only that, but it is increasingly unclear when, where and if Sicknick was even rushed to the hospital.”

A Feb. 2 analysis in LawOfficer.com noted that “beyond the politics and pandering, there are facts.”

The analysis notes: “And while we do not have the autopsy results yet, sources have advised that there are no indications that Officer Sicknick sustained blunt force trauma. This coincides with what his family said just days after his death, indicating that they believed he may have died from a medical condition. If our suspicion proves correct, then Officer Sicknick’s death was undeniably used as a prop for the sake of politics, and even worse, for the sake of political gain.”

Federal investigators have announced that they are “struggling” to build a murder case against anyone in Officer Sicknick’s death.

Revolver noted: “As it turns out, multiple hours after the protest had already concluded, Sicknick texted his own brother Ken that very night he was basically fine, other than being ‘pepper sprayed twice,’ confirming he was safe and ‘in good shape.’ Then, an odd thing happened. The next afternoon, the Sicknick family began getting phone calls that Officer Brian Sicknick had been declared dead. The phone calls didn’t come from the hospital. They didn’t come from the treating physicians. They didn’t come from the U.S. Capitol Police, or the FBI, or the DOJ. They came from media reporters.”

Ken Sicknick had been told his brother collapsed inside the Capitol building, then was rushed to the hospital. Wikipedia’s entry on Sicknick still has this as the official story.

But the U.S. Capitol Police’s statement that night told a different story: Officer Sicknick had returned to his office at the police division first.

“Sometime between Sicknick being fine, healthy, and back in his office on Wednesday night, and dead or effectively dead on early Thursday evening, Sicknick apparently suffered a stroke. The sequence of when and how that happened should be the easiest part of this story to put to bed. And yet we are being told to take this on faith — or as the media likes to say: ‘without evidence,’ ” the Revolver analysis noted.

As the narrative was blown out of the water, the corporate media went to “Narrative 2.0: strategic ambiguity and rhetorical conflation,” the Revolver analysis noted.

“Sicknick wasn’t killed by a MAGA mob. Sicknick died after sustaining injuries while physically engaging with protesters, per the Capitol police. But ‘Injured while physically engaging’ is like ‘dying with Covid.’ Even if you died in a motorcycle crash, they count it. It’s a trick.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that “the perpetrators of Officer Sicknick’s death must be brought to justice” and that “the sacrifice of Officer Sicknick reminds us of our obligation to those we serve: to protect our country from all threats foreign and domestic.”

LawOfficer.com noted: “That said, we can’t recall Pelosi ever making that kind of statement over the course of thousands of police officer deaths since she took office 34 years ago. But, we are glad she finally noticed. It’s about time Pelosi and other Democrat politicians recognize the ultimate sacrifice that law enforcement officers make. But one has to wonder, why so many other fallen officers have been ignored in the past by this same group.”

The LawOfficer.com analysis concluded:

As the family of Officer Sicknick recognized early on, this tragedy was being consumed by politics. And even a response such as this—in standing up to acknowledge Officer Sicknick’s sacrifice and speaking out to make the request of his family heard—we find ourselves faced with even more disrespectful and disingenuous political rhetoric. Speaking about Officer Sicknick on the Senate floor, Senator Cory Booker said “this great man was murdered. This crime demands the full attention of federal law enforcement officials, and anyone who still harbors doubt about what happened here on Jan. 6 should think of him.” There is obviously doubt. But we do not expect Booker or other politicians to correct themselves. Yet more importantly, we hope politicians may pause for a moment—and cease the political nonsense and hollow rhetoric—and sincerely honor Officer Sicknick. And hopefully, he can be respectfully—and not politically—honored for his service and sacrifice to our country.

