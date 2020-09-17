Now you can’t mention George Soros cash in DA races bought and paid for by George Soros cash?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2020

Why is the truth anathema to the major media?

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox News’s “Outnumbered”, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich brought up leftist billionaire George Soros and his effort to transform the U.S. criminal justice system.

Responding to the ongoing unrest in many American cities, Gingrich said: “The number one problem in almost all these cities is George-Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up.”

“Just yesterday, they put somebody back on the street who was wanted for two different murders in New York City. Both Harris and Biden have talked very proudly about what they call progressive district attorneys. Progressive district attorneys are anti-police, pro-criminal, and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros money. And, they are a major cause of the violence we are seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the street.”

The program’s co-host, Melissa Francis, responded, “I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this.”

“He [Soros] paid for it,” Gingrich responded. “Why can’t we discuss the fact that millions of dollars he spent elected these people.”

“No, he didn’t,” leftist panelist Marie Harf interjected, cutting the former speaker off. “I agree with Melissa, George Soros doesn’t need to be a part of this conversation.”

“So, it’s verboten?” Gingrich said as an awkward silence took over the broadcast.

The truth is that George Soros is absolutely a part of this conversation.

As WorldTribune.com noted in an Aug. 12 report:

• Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx, whose jurisdiction covers Chicago, refused to prosecute a large number of the rioters arrested during recent unrest in the city.

• Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, another soft-on-crime prosecutor, is a former defense attorney who had never prosecuted a case before winning the city’s DA election.

• Since John Creuzot was elected Dallas County District Attorney, murders have risen to the highest level in over a decade.

There is one bond that ties these soft-on-crime DAs together — they were all elected with major funding from Soros.

The New York Times has credited Soros with pioneering the “push to overhaul prosecutors’ offices” across the country.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends last month, Gingrich pointed out that district attorneys in large American cities whose campaigns have been financed by Soros exhibit “pro-criminal” tendencies.

Gingrich said one result of this mentality is that “we are back to the late 1960s in terms of the rising murder rates and rising crime rates,” adding that much of the mainstream media, or “propaganda machine of the left,” ignores the crisis of urban crime.

“Look, I wrote a paper recently suggesting that what we are seeing is a war between two worlds. It’s not a normal presidential election,” the former speaker said, citing Minneapolis as a city that has “surrendered to criminals” because the council voted unanimously to abolish the police force.

“In fact, they just put out a pamphlet for citizens on how to be mugged without endangering yourself because they don’t have a police force that can achieve anything anymore.”

Gingrich called Portland, Seattle and the south side of Chicago “a disaster.”

“But I think the average American is beginning to realize this stuff is dangerous,” Gingrich told Fox. “That’s why by three to one they don’t want to defund the police.”

